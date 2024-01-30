Intuition Ale Works, Manifest Distilling thank JFRD for fighting fire at neighboring RISE Doro

Downtown Jacksonville businesses affected by the fire at the still-under-construction RISE Doro apartments are thanking their customers for their support on social media.

As the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department continued Tuesday to monitor the fire for hotspots, nearby businesses like Intuition Ale Works and Manifest Distilling are closed.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said on Facebook that these businesses are in the “collapse zone and will be unable to open until we have completed the demolition of the wood frame portion of the Doro building.”

JFRD Chief Keith Powers said Monday that “heroic things” were done by JFRD crews on Sunday night, when the fire first sparked, to save Intuition Ale Works.

Intuition took to its Facebook page on Tuesday to thank JFRD for those “heroic efforts.” Here is their full statement:

“We would like to express our profound gratitude for the heroic efforts of @thejfrd for controlling the fire next door these past few days and ensuring that no one was injured. The fire was devastating, but it could have been so much worse if not for the immediate actions of the firefighters and first responders.

“Our thoughts are with our neighbors at @risedoroapts, and all of the men and women who worked on the construction of the Doro the past three years. We are still struggling to wrap our heads around everything that happened.

“We would also like to thank Mayor Deegan and her administration for their proactive support and commitment to public safety.

“As you may know, all of the nearby businesses are temporarily closed until it is safe to return to the area. We will let you know as soon as we are cleared to reopen.

“In the meantime, we have decided to postpone the Underdark release party that was scheduled for this Saturday, even if we are able to open this weekend. The new date will be Saturday, February 17th.

“Finally, a huge thank you to everyone who has reached out to us the past few days. We are so grateful that no one was hurt.

“We will provide further updates as we learn more!”

Like Intuition Ale Works, Manifest Distilling also said that it was keeping the people involved in the building of the RISE Doro apartments in their thoughts. Here’s what Manifest posted on Facebook:

“Thanks for all the check ins and well wishes. It’s been a wild day over at Manifest. The city has closed down access to our block for at least the next 24 hours, so unfortunately @waxandwhiskeyjax Vinyl Night will be canceled tomorrow evening. Once it’s been determined safe to reenter our building we hope to get back to normal and get a new date on the calendar. We will continue updating through social channels.

“Another huge thanks to @thejfrd for doing everything they can to keep us safe. Our hearts are with our neighbors over at @risedoroapts.”

