Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one person shot outside Avenues Mall, search for suspect ongoing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 1:40 p.m. on Friday the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot in the parking lot of the Avenues Mall.

According to police, the victim was involved in a fistfight with another man outside the mall. The fight escalated when the suspect fired a gun at the victim.

After being shot in the upper body, the victim entered the mall seeking medical treatment. He was taken to a local hospital and is currently in surgery. His injuries were said to be critical but non-life-threatening.

The suspect was described as wearing all black clothing. He might have fled the scene in a silver sports utility vehicle but no exact make or model has been released.

Police believe that the two men might have known each other.

JSO said that the mall was never fully shut down but that portions of the food court were closed. People were allowed to continue shopping.

Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson was shopping at the mall on his off day and sent us video of what appears to be a trail of blood in the food court.

