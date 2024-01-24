James Weldon Johnson Park celebrating it’s 158th birthday today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A long-standing park in the heart of Downtown Jacksonville is celebrating a big birthday.

James Weldon Johnson Park is turning 158-years-old.

The City of Jacksonville bought the land in 1866, and 158 years later, the park is still standing strong and is beloved by many in the River City.

The park will celebrate its birthday a day early with food trucks, free cupcakes for visitors and live music at lunchtime.

The last time the part got an upgrade was in 1977 when it was called Hemming Plaza, and now, it’s expected to get another facelift soon.

Back in November, a public meeting brought community members together to share their thoughts on the new designs for the park.

Action News Jax spoke with Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci, and he said he would like the redesign to help tell the story and share the history of James Weldon Johnson.

“This par is an opportunity to tell his story because it’s really something Jacksonville can be proud of,” Carlucci said. “But, we won’t know the story unless it’s connected. The dots have got to be connected and that’s what I believe is our great opportunity here.”

You can get in on all the fun at Wednesday’s celebration, which is happening between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

