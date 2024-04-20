Jax Beach Mayor comments on beaches’ fight to save neighborhood schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thirty Duval County public schools are on a dubious list of potential schools to be closed or consolidated in the name of efficiency.

Some of the schools are high-performing, including several at the beaches. Jacksonville Beach Chris Hoffman sat down with Action News Jax’s John Bachman and told him the fight is on to save the beaches’ schools.

“All 3 of the beaches’ cities have met together, and we’ve passed very similar resolutions in support of our schools because not only will elementary schools potentially be closed and consolidated, but they’re going to become K-8s in this one proposal. Again, if anything could change, that would be great,” Mayor Hoffman explained.

The proposed list was given to the district by consultants tasked with saving the district money. Sea Breeze and San Pablo elementary schools in Jax Beach are on that list.

It isn’t a final decision, but it’s a list the Jacksonville Beach mayor doesn’t want her city’s schools on.

“I think the performance of our schools should be considered. From what I saw, the presentation was on a number basis, and so I get it. You hire a consultant to say, you know, save us this much money, and they’re going to figure out how to save you that much money. But that may not be the best answer. It’s one answer,” Hoffman said. “So, I think that we are just going to fight for our schools as much as we can. There are just wonderful people involved all across the beaches. We’re going to stand as a united voice to protect all of our schools because again, they’re high-performing. They’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing. They’re doing what we asked them to do, which is having a great elementary school experience for our kids, and there, it shows in their grades and their awards. They’re being recognized throughout the district and state, and we’re proud of them.”

