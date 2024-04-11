Jax River Jams concert with Bishop Briggs canceled due to weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jax River Jams concert series, which was set to continue Thursday night in downtown Jacksonville at Ford on Bay, has been canceled due to severe weather.

Downtown Vision said in a news release:

“After closely monitoring the weather situation for today, the tough decision has been made to cancel tonight’s Jax River Jams concert.

“We look forward to seeing you next Thursday, 4/18, on the riverfront for more free live music featuring headliner, EARTHGANG, and local and regional openers: L.O.V.E. Culture featuring Ebonique, Wahid & Mr. Al Pete; Jeff Skigh featuring BayBro, Figga Da Kid, King Ca$hes & Twice; and Full Plate Fam.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The gates for Thursday’s concert were set to open at 4:30 p.m., but then it was pushed back to 5:30 p.m. before the cancelation. Bishop Briggs was set to perform, with local and regional openers.

Event organizers encouraged concert attendees to follow @DTJax on Facebook, X, and Instagram and jaxriverjams.com for updates.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.