Man’s body found in pond in Regency area, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man’s body was found in a pond on Tuesday morning in the Regency area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded to reports of a drowning around 8 a.m. to the 200 block of Lee Road, which is near Atlantic Boulevard and Interstate 295.

“Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded. The adult male victim recovered was pronounced deceased at the scene,” JSO Sgt. Highfill said.

At this time, police do not suspect foul play in the man’s death. The Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to find the man’s cause of death.

We are asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

