National Library Week kicks off in Jacksonville to encourage increased literacy across the city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan and Jacksonville’s City Council are urging everyone who lives in Duval County to use the Jacksonville Public Library during National Library Week, April 7 - 13.

Those who live in the county and do not already have a free library card are urged to sign up for a card at any of the Library’s 21 locations or online at www.jaxpubliclibrary.org/librarycard.

“National Library Week, celebrated annually, is an occasion to recognize the invaluable role that libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives, strengthening communities and fostering a love of learning,” said Mayor Donna Deegan in her National Library Week proclamation.

Council Member Rahman Johnson shared the Library’s goals for the week in a resolution he introduced in February: “The Jacksonville Public Library has set ambitious objectives, including having 25,000 individuals with library cards to borrow library materials, and bringing over 600 Duval County residents into the community of library cardholders, affirming the city’s deep-seated appreciation for the dedicated staff and invaluable services of the library.”

Councilmembers Freeman, Salem, Howland, Carlucci, Miller and Amaro co-sponsored the resolution approved by the City Council on March 1.

This year, there are over 125 events and programs for all ages planned throughout the library system during the week, including a Lit Chat author talk with New York Times Bestselling Author James Patterson on Monday, April 8 at 7 p.m. While the registration and waitlist are full for the in-person program at the Main Library, library cardholders can register to view the talk live online at https://jaxpubliclibrary.libnet.info/event/9923300#.

Also during the week, Mayor Deegan will attend the weekly Homeschool Science program at Regency Square Branch Library, where she will read to children in attendance and help with a fun activity. The mayor will also talk about her River City Readers challenge and hand out books, backpacks and more goodies at the event.

To find activities, books, e-books, digital audiobooks, streaming videos and more, visit www.jaxpubliclibrary.org.

