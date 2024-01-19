Newly obtained memo raises question: Did Jacksonville mayor overstep in removing monument?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Documents newly obtained by Action News Jax raise new questions about whether Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan overstepped her authority when she ordered the removal of the Confederate monument in Springfield Park.

Action News Jax’s Jake Stofan found that previous opinions from the city’s top attorneys directly contradict the draft opinion Deegan relied on to justify the monument’s removal.

According to the city, the document Stofan obtained doesn’t exist, or at least that’s what he was told three times while trying to obtain it. It wasn’t until he got it from an anonymous source and forwarded the document to the city, that the city finally acknowledged its existence and validity.

The memo, drafted by the Office of General Counsel in June 2020 for former Mayor Lenny Curry, concludes relocation or removal of the Confederate statue in Springfield Park would need the Historical Society’s approval due to its historic structure protections.

The memo contradicts the conclusions of the city’s new General Counsel, Michael Fackler, who issued a draft opinion in December that concluded the monument was not protected and could taken down by the mayor without the Historical Society’s approval.

We first requested that 2020 memo on January 4.

Twelve days later, we followed up and were told no opinions on Confederate monuments had been issued between June 2020 and the end of Curry’s final term in July.

We were told the same thing two more times during an exchange of several emails.

It wasn’t until Action News Jax managed to obtain a copy of the opinion through anonymous sources and sent the copies to the city requesting answers that the city finally acknowledged the existence of not just the 2020 memo on the Springfield monument, but three additional memos on Confederate monuments that should have been covered by the initial request sent 15 days prior.

In that confirmation email, Assistant General Counsel Craig Feiser told us, “I was actually about to send you these exact opinions.”

We asked the mayor’s office why the document wasn’t provided and why its existence was denied and were told, “The public records office was at first not aware of prior OGC opinions on this issue. When asked, research was done and the materials you requested were provided.”

Jacksonville City Council President Ron Salem told us Friday the conflicting opinions from OGC drafted within four years of each other add to the litany of questions surrounding the process Deegan used to facilitate the removal of the monument in December.

“I think there were several flaws in the process and I think there are important issues here that I want to get to the bottom of and many of my colleagues are in agreement with that. They want to understand all the issues here and how the General Counsel came to this conclusion.”

And this 2020 memo wasn’t the only time OGC had concluded the mayor could not unilaterally remove the Springfield Park Confederate monument. A second opinion was issued just a few weeks into Deegan’s term. We’ll have more on that coming up on Action News Jax at 10 and 11.

