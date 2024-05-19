Northside Coalition opposes stadium deal, new jail unless more investments made in neglected areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, a local activist group based in Jacksonville, said it opposes city spending on the “Stadium of the Future” or a new Duval County Jail unless the city commits to a “Marshall Plan” level of investment in the Northwest and Eastside neighborhoods in Jacksonville.

The coalition said that the Northwest and Eastside parts of the city are often neglected or forgotten by the government.

“It is mind-boggling that public officials want to spend $775 million on a renovated football stadium and $1 billion on a new jail when the broken promises of consolidation are still hanging over their heads. The ‘Community Benefits Agreement’ is the best part of the stadium contract, but many millions more must be invested in underserved areas,” said Kelly Fraizer, president of the Northside Coalition. “We call for an ‘Even Better Jacksonville’ plan, one that would include millions for neglected parts of the city. If the city wants a luxury item like a renovated stadium along with a new jail, it must agree to massive investments in underserved areas to help make up for the sins of the past that still haunt us today.”

The City of Jacksonville is holding community huddles to garner public feedback on the stadium deal framework finalized by the Mayor’s Office and the Jacksonville Jaguars before it goes to a City Council vote. The remaining huddles are listed below.

May 20: Fletcher High School, 700 Seagate Ave., Neptune Beach, 6-7:30 p.m.

May 29: Sandalwood High School, 2750 John Promenade Blvd., Jacksonville, 6-7:30 p.m.

May 30: Westside High School, 5530 Firestone Rd, Jacksonville, 6-7:30 p.m.

Read the full statement from the Northside Coalition below:

“The Northside Coalition will not support $775 million for a renovated stadium or $1 billion for a new jail until the city commits to massive investments in the Northwest, Eastside and other underserved parts of Jacksonville so that all areas of the city offer high-quality infrastructure, affordable housing, opportunities for meaningful employment, high-quality education and accessible healthcare.” — Northside Coalition of Jacksonville

