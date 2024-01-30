RISE Doro apartment fire 911 calls released by JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Firefighters are still working to put out a fire at the RISE Doro apartment complex downtown, sparked nearly 35 hours ago.

There’s concern the building could collapse.

Action News Jax’s Alexus Cleavenger has listened to the 911 calls from when firefighters got the initial call from a security guard on duty. The man described to dispatchers the scene of the fire as it was unfolding.

According to JFRD, the fire at RISE Doro started at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Fire crews battled the fire all through the night, and they continue to spray this morning for hot spots at the structure.

In the recording, the security guard describes the chain of events as the fire breaks out.

“I’ve got black smoke coming from the 1,2,3,4,5 … It’s on the 6th floor! It’s black smoke!” he exclaims. “Wherever the smoke is coming from, it’s rolling fast!”

“...It’s thick black smoke?” the dispatcher asks at one point.

“It’s thick black smoke,” the security guard confirms.

That thick black smoke later turned into a roaring fire that caused significant damage to the RISE Doro complex.

As we mentioned, firefighters are still at the scene and ladder crews continue to spray hoping to contain any hot spots.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as events unfold.

