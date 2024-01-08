Sexual battery charges against former Jacksonville Firefighter of the Year dropped

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The charges against a former Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department engineer accused of rape have been dropped.

Jury selection in the trial of Vincent Harper was supposed to start Monday.

Action News Jax told you last July when Harper, a former “Firefighter of the Year,” was arrested and accused of sexual battery of a victim who ran away from UF Health.

According to a police report, the alleged victim was diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

We also told you in 2019 when Harper jumped into action when an ambulance patient began stabbing his captain with a box cutter.

We also found Harper has an open lawsuit against JFRD, alleging discrimination and a hostile work environment. In November, he filed a hand-written note with the court asking for more time to prepare for that suit.

