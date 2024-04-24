‘There were definitely signs:’ Former Douglas Anderson teacher pleads guilty, leaders demand answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Douglas Anderson School of the Arts teacher Jeffrey Clayton has pleaded guilty to four charges stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct with students.

Those charges include two counts of offenses against students by authority figures; indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of minors; and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The guilty plea comes more than a year after he was arrested based on accusations by a Douglas Anderson student, who told police he’d kissed her on multiple occasions and sent her inappropriate text messages.

Detectives arranged a phone call between Clayton and the student, in which he made multiple incriminating statements.

Clayton could face anywhere between three and 40 years in prison, which will be decided during the sentencing phase.

“There were definitely signs,” former Douglas Anderson student Shyla Jenkins said.

Jenkins graduated from the school in 2002 and had Clayton as a teacher.

She’s been calling for change since learning of Clayton’s arrest last year.

Jenkins told Action News Jax she hopes the judge sends a message loud and clear when deciding his sentence.

“We’re just hopeful, and people that I’ve talked to, people that have been following this or been a victim of this, you know, that the judge won’t be lenient and that he’ll get the max sentence,” Jenkins said.

Since Clayton’s arrest last year, three other Douglas Anderson teachers have been removed from the classroom.

Another teacher, Chris Allen-Black, was arrested in Orange County in February for indecent exposure while staying at a resort on Disney property.

It took the district six weeks to remove Allen-Black from the classroom and inform parents of the situation after learning of his arrest.

“Students are really at risk in the classroom as we speak,” State Senator Clay Yarborough (R-Jacksonville) said.

Yarborough sent a letter to the district demanding answers about the situation at Douglas Anderson, and even cc’d Gov. Ron DeSantis and Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr.

“Enough is enough and we need to know what’s happening,” Yarborough said.

Jenkins said she hopes with higher-level officials beginning to take notice, the district will be forced to become more transparent, and perhaps, improve conditions at the school.

“And really what we’re fighting for is to save this school, change the culture and really bring back why this school is important,” Jenkins said.

Action News Jax reached out to Duval County Public Schools, the Florida Department of Education, and the Governor’s Office for comment on Yarborough’s letter.

DCPS sent the following response:

“We have received the Senator’s letter. Dr. Kriznar is preparing a comprehensive plan to address the situation at Douglas Anderson. In addition to addressing the situation at DA, the plan will include safeguards for students in schools throughout the district. This plan will be announced and implemented prior to the conclusion of her service as superintendent.”

We are still waiting to hear back from the Florida Department of Education and DeSantis’ office.

Clayton’s sentencing is set for June 14th.

