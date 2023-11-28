Video: Driver cited after truck falls off Clark Road overpass and onto I-95 in Jacksonville

Action News Jax has obtained the crash report detailing a Sunday morning crash in which a man drove off the Clark Road overpass that goes over Interstate 95 on the Northside.

The Florida Traffic Crash Report, filed by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, states that the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Dash cam video obtained by Action News Jax shows the truck going off the overpass.

According to the report, the driver, Keith Dowling, told police he “nodded off” while driving and the crash woke him up.

His truck fell about 20 feet onto the I-95 northbound lanes below and a guardrail fell onto another vehicle, the report said.

The driver of the second car said he did not see the truck go off the overpass.

Dowling was taken to the hospital with head and neck injuries.

The report did not state if the second driver was hurt, but it did say that Dowling was issued a citation for careless driving.

The Florida Department of Transportation said a temporary repair has been made on the overpass. FDOT also released the following statement:

“The Clark Road bridge over I-95 is owned by the Florida Department of Transportation and maintained by the City of Jacksonville.

“As is standard operating procedure, FDOT reviews all reported crashes on state roadways and interstates – a special emphasis is placed on fatalities. If there are improvements that can be made to enhance the safety of the facilities, FDOT will work to implement the improvements. This process includes careful analysis by professional engineers and other evaluations that may be warranted.

“Drivers should be proactive in preventing crashes by following the posted speed limit, not driving distracted and properly maintaining their vehicles. Whenever a motorist takes to the road, they must act responsibly and safely.

“As the crash investigation is still pending, FDOT refers additional inquiries regarding the crash to the appropriate law enforcement agency.”

