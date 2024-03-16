Local

WATCH: Construction begins for new Jean Ribault High School, DCPS says

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first concrete slab was laid for the new Jean Ribault High School in Jacksonville, beginning a new era for Duval County Public Schools.

The new school construction is being funded by Jacksonville’s half-penny sales tax, which funds enhanced safety, security and learning environments for DCPS.

Stay up to date with school project updates on the projects page of the DCPS website.

