Duval Day concert in Jacksonville canceled, refunds to be issued

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The concert planned for the annual Duval Day celebration has been canceled.

Ticketmaster posted the following notice under the event on its website:

“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. You don’t need to do a thing. We’ll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days. Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster."

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The concert was originally set to take place Friday at 8 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

This is a separate event from rapper Lil Duval’s annual Duval Day block party. At this time, that event, scheduled for Saturday, is still going on.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.