Duval father accused of killing 4-year-old, shooting family previously accused of domestic violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite a documented history of violence, the Duval County man accused of killing his daughter and shooting his other child and their mother was able to walk free until this week.

On Thursday, a judge denied bond for Trudale Reed Jr. Records reveal his domestic violence cases started well before this week.

Court documents show the suspect’s criminal history stretches back more than a decade. The now 29-year-old was arrested twice for domestic violence. Both charges were later dropped.

The State Attorney’s Office says that’s because the victims, who were family members in both cases, did not want to pursue charges.

Jacksonville attorney Chris Carson says that’s not uncommon.

“It’s just the simple reality of the system. I mean, we cannot lock everyone up forever all the time. There probably are some folks that would prefer it that way, but that’s not the case,” said Jacksonville attorney Chris Carson.

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Reed, Jr. is facing murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting that killed 4-year-old Harmoni Johnson and left 2-year-old Rhythm Johnson and her mother, Brianna Johnson, fighting for their lives in a local hospital.

The family of Brianna Johnson sent Action News Jax the following statement:

We sincerely appreciate everyone’s thoughts, prayers, and the overwhelming support from our community during this incredibly difficult time.

At this time, our family is grieving, and we are not giving any interviews or making public comments. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate this unimaginable loss and focus on supporting one another.

Thank you for your understanding, compassion, and continued prayers.

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This tragedy hits close to home for Jacksonville mother Tiki Stafford.

She’s been advocating for domestic violence policy changes since losing her daughter to gun violence in 2019. Jacksonville Police say Khina’s father pulled the trigger.

“In order to stop that cycle, you’ve got to remove yourself from the situation. I don’t care how much you’re in love. I don’t care if it’s the kid’s father or the kid’s mother. You have to remove yourself because it’s only going to get worse. That’s a form of control for the abuser,” said Tiki Stafford, a Jacksonville mother and domestic violence awareness advocate.

In Florida, domestic violence is not automatically a felony.

“The first call to the police is never the first time that it has occurred. It just gets to the point where they get tired,” said Stafford.

Reed Jr. served fewer than four years for aggravated robbery. In 2015, Jacksonville Police say he robbed a woman at gunpoint and stole her purse.

“It’s sad because we are the protectors, and we’re supposed to protect our children, and it’s not being done,” said Stafford.

Legal experts citing recidivism studies say roughly half of offenders who come to police attention for domestic violence are involved in another recorded incident within several years, and many cases are never reported.

“I mean, heck, here in our firm we’re probably handling 15 or 20 of them at any time, and we are one law firm out of a large number of law firms,” said Carson.

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Court documents show the suspect’s father, Trudale Reed Sr., also has a history of domestic violence.

CDC research finds those exposed to abuse during childhood are statistically at higher risk for future violent relationships and other negative outcomes.

“So as they get older, they go from elementary school to middle school to high school to adulthood, and this is what they know. All they know is to show that they’re going to beat on their loved one because that’s how they’re showing love. And that’s not love — it’s abuse,” said Stafford.

To support Brianna Johnson and her daughter, Rhythm, during their journey to recovery, their family has set up a GoFundMe. To donate, click here.

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