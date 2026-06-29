Events: 250th celebrations all week, weekend in NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — America 250 will be celebrated in a big way in Downtown Jacksonville with what is described as the largest Fourth of July fireworks show in Jacksonville history. The fun begins at 4:00 pm with music and other activities.

But it’s only one of several events happening this week to mark the Semiquincentennial. See a full day-by-day rundown below.

Jacksonville’s Hodges Stadium at UNF is hosting the AAU Track& Field Primary Nationals and Club Championships starting Sunday, July 5 - July 11.

Shrek the Musical continues its run at Alhambra Theatre and Dining.

Art in Bloom continues at the Cummer Museum this summer through September.

Wednesday, July 1:

Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Young & Sick: Live at Jack Rabbits Live - 7:00 pm

Thursday, July 2:

Earthquake - 7:15 pm - The Comedy Zone

First Thursday Yoga at Friendship Fountain - 7:00 pm

Friday, July 3:

Jacksonville Waves v Charlotte Crown - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

America Turns 250 - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm - Cummer Museum

Earthquake - 9:45 pm - The Comedy Zone

Tunes and Blooms: Red, White and Boots - 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Freedom Fest - 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm - Friendship Fountain

Eugene Torres - 8:00 pm - Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront

Close Friends (Causa Comigo) @ Decca Live - 10:00 pm

Saturday, July 4:

Riverside Arts Market July Fourth Celebration - 9:00 am - 9:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Jacksonville’s 4th of July Fireworks Celebration - starts at 4:00 pm - Riverfront Plaza

Earthquake - 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm - The Comedy Zone

YDG @ Decca Live - 10:00 pm

USS Orleck 4th of July 250th American Celebration - 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm - USS Orleck

July 4th Extravaganza Cruise - 7:00 pm - 10:30 pm - Jax Yacht Charter Royal Princess

Sunday, July 5:

Jacksonville Waves v Charlotte Crown - 2:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Purgatory Wrestling at Decca Live - 6:00 pm

Monday, July 6:

The Princess Concert - 3:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews