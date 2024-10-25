Duval leaders remind voters to double-check ballots before casting their vote during early voting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A coalition of former and current election officials joined with faith leaders and voting rights groups to get out an important message to voters planning to cast their vote early in person Friday.

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown had this message for Duval voters.

“Do not leave the precinct before you verify that you voted for who you wanted to vote for,” said Brown.

Brown’s concerns stem from roughly 100 complaints fielded across the county since the start of early voting Monday. The main issue facing some voters relates to the Express Vote machines used at early voting sites.

Duval Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland explained the machines allow voters to fill in their ballots on a touch screen display, which then prints out a paper ballot that is counted after being inserted into a separate tabulation machine.

“No there are some, what we call voter errors or operator errors, in that when they use the Express Vote, basically how you touch those elections, or whether you touch it with your full hand, or maybe a long fingernail, that you may make the wrong selection,” said Holland.

But Holland noted several fail safes in case you make the wrong selection.

The machine will display a review of your choices on its screen before you print the ballot. Even then, if the ballot has already been printed and you notice a mistake, you can simply request another one to replace it.

“So, plenty of time to see if anything is not the selection you wanted,” said Holland.

Holland said his office has taken additional steps since Monday to cut down on mistakes. Those improvements include recalibrating some machines, posting signage on them to remind people to double-check their ballots, and adding styluses to the machines that make mishaps less likely.

“You know we listen to voters. If there are any complaints, if there are any things they have concerns about, we’ll react. So, the things you may hear about that happened on Monday have been fixed,” said Holland.

Holland also explained if you’re uncomfortable using the touch screen machines to bubble in your ballot, you can always ask for a traditional paper ballot at any early vote site and fill in your selection the old-fashioned way.

