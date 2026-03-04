Duval school board approves putting 1-mill tax renewal on November ballot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board voted Tuesday night to approve a renewal of a special property tax. The measure will now be placed on the 2026 ballot giving Duval County voters the final choice.

The referendum, originally passed by voters in 2022, provides revenue for teacher salaries, campus security, and student activities. Proponents say the 1-mill tax, equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value, is vital for filling chronic funding gaps.

If voters approve the extension, the renewed tax would take effect on July 1, 2027, and expire June 30, 2030.

