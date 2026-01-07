Duval Schools, law firm launch ‘Respect the Stop’ campaign as students return after break

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As thousands of local students prepare to end their winter break and return to the classroom tomorrow, school officials and a local law firm are issuing an urgent plea to drivers to slow down and “Respect the Stop.”

Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) is launching a safety campaign in partnership with the Farah & Farah law firm to combat what officials describe as a disturbing trend of traffic accidents involving students.

According to DCPS Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier, the first half of the 2025-2026 school year was marked by 17 traffic incidents involving students commuting to and from school. Two of those incidents were fatal.

“Stop when you see the lights, and respect our buses so that our children can get to and from school safely,” Bernier said. “We’re hoping this campaign, ‘Be Safe, Be Seen’ will help drive the community to being more aware that our students are out there.”

The urgency is backed by data. A survey of 800 Duval County residents conducted by Sachs Media revealed that 89% of respondents have witnessed drivers failing to stop when a school bus has its stop signs extended and lights flashing.

To address the issue, DCPS leaders confirmed they have contracted for swing-arm cameras to be installed on the district’s bus fleet. While the hardware is ready, the district is currently finalizing the legal protocols required to use the footage for traffic enforcement.

In the meantime, the “Respect the Stop” campaign will be on local airwaves and digital platforms starting Tuesday. The ads, which are scheduled to run through March, carry a blunt warning: “One reckless decision can cost lives. Respect the stop; protect the students of Jax.”

The campaign’s reach is being bolstered by the Farah & Farah law firm, which is donating the media time and messaging for the television and social media advertisements. Something DCPS officials say they couldn’t afford otherwise.

As the second semester begins, officials remind drivers to remain vigilant in school zones and to familiarize themselves with Florida school bus safety laws, which require vehicles to stop in both directions on undivided highways when a bus displays its red stop signals.

