Duval Schools’ new bus tracking app put to the test on first day of school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first day of the 2025-2026 school year is history for Duval County students, and students and parents are now working to iron out the kinks in their school commute.

We spoke with parents picking up their kids from Sandalwood High School, who said the first day went fairly well.

“Everything went really smooth here at Sandalwood, really impressed with the way they handled the situation this morning,” said parent Joe Kuehl.

But others said there were some things that could have been better.

“Dropoff was horrible this morning. The traffic was crazy, but so far so good,” said parent Tyanna Nation.

For parents unable to pick up their children, bus route delays can now be tracked through the new EDULog app this year.

Parents like Latoya Murray, who wants to get her elementary school children to ride the bus, think the app will be very helpful.

“That way I would know exactly where they at and exactly when they’ll be there,” said Murray.

Only families of registered bus riders with a linked parent account will be able to access the app.

To find step-by-step instructions on how to register for EDULog, parents can visit the district’s transportation page here.

We are working to see if there were any major bus delays on the first day of school this year as in past years.

