E-bike regulation bill filed in Jacksonville, but enforcement could be a sticking point

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville could be the next city to regulate e-bikes, with a new bill filed that aims to set age and speed limits for e-bike riders.

Councilmember Michael Boylan (R-District 6) filed the bill after seeing some of the issues posed by e-bikes firsthand.

“There have been incidents, which I have personally witnessed. A young boy rode off Brady Road into a ditch,” said Boylan.

Boylan noted his push comes as the number of children injured in e-bike accidents is on the rise.

He said he also decided to file his bill after an effort to regulate e-bikes at the state level was vetoed by the Governor earlier this year.

“It’s becoming pervasive, and while the number of incidents involving e-bikes may still be small, the percentage increase in the number of those incidents is growing rapidly,” said Boylan.

Boylan’s proposal would set a speed limit of 10 miles per hour at all times when riding on sidewalks.

His bill also sets a minimum age limit of 11 to ride an e-bike, and parents could face a $100 fine or 60 days in jail for violations.

While Boylan said he believes JSO is interested in exploring e-bike regulations, JSO told us the bill was drafted without the agency’s knowledge or input.

“We are currently reviewing the bill to determine whether it provides any useful enforcement mechanisms,” a JSO spokesperson told us in an emailed statement. “In the meantime, our agency will continue to actively enforce pre-existing laws and regulations governing the operation of e-bikes throughout Duval County.”

Last week, our partners at WFTV reported the Volusia County Sheriff announced his agency would not enforce an e-bike age restriction passed in Deltona, citing concerns over enforcement.

Boylan acknowledged enforcement could pose a challenge, but he’s hoping to work with JSO to get to a proposal that addresses those concerns and also protects public safety.

“I understand the challenge of enforcement across the board, particularly for vehicle operations, is difficult,” said Boyland. ”Let’s stand behind it in the context that we don’t want to see the youth of our community impacted by the poor operations of these bikes.”

Boylan is holding a public meeting on his bill in two weeks.

He said he looks forward to hearing feedback from JSO and his colleagues on council at that meeting.

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