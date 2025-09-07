E-bike town hall scheduled for September 15 at Ponte Vedra Library to discuss road safety

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Sheriff Rob Hardwick and Commissioner Ann Taylor will host an e-bike town hall on Monday, September 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Library.

The town hall aims to address safety concerns and responsibilities associated with e-bike usage, particularly in light of the recent St. John’s County e-bike resolution.

The event is organized to inform residents about their responsibilities and liabilities as e-bike operators, as well as parents of minors who ride e-bikes.

The Ponte Vedra Community Association and the Palm Valley Community Association are encouraging all interested residents to attend this important meeting.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about safety issues related to e-bikes and how to keep roads safer for everyone.

