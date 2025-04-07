E-bikes could make a Comeback to Neptune Beach Strand

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — City leaders in Neptune Beach could undo a ban that prohibits e-bikes on the beach.

It’s an idea that Police Chief Michael Key would be open to, although the chief hasn’t backed down on e-bike safety.

“People who are responsible who are safely operating the e-bike on the beach probably don’t need to have a prohibition, especially if our cities both north and south of us - Jacksonville Beach and Atlantic Beach - don’t have a prohibition on the beach,” the chief shares.

Since 2020, a city ordinance has drawn a hard line on dangerous e-bike operations and kept them off the beach.

But with an amended ordinance that will go before the city’s council, that piece of legislation could bring safe riders back to the beachfront.

The chief, though, is pushing for parents to have more conversations with their children on how to properly use the bikes.

“You buy your 15-year-old a 15-hundred-dollar e-bike that can go excessively high speeds...you should be telling that person, that child - this is how you safely operate it, and this is how you don’t safely operate it,” the chief says.

City council members will hear the amended proposal on April 7, 2025, at 6 P.M.

