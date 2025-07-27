Local

Eastbound lanes on Beach Blvd closed at St. Johns Bluff due to crash with injuries, JSO says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All eastbound lanes on Beach Blvd at St. Johns Bluff Rd are shut down until further notice due to an accident with injuries, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

All northbound traffic from St. Johns Bluff Rd is being diverted onto westbound Beach Blvd.

Action News Jax will update as soon as more information is released.

