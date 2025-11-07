Easy 102.9’s Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville Radiothon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s radio station Easy 102.9 presents the Hope Comes Home Radiothon Friday November 7th through Sunday November 9th broadcasting live from the Ronald McDonald House in downtown Jacksonville! This 3 day event will raise much needed funds for families staying at the house.

For over 35 years, Ronald McDonald House Charities has been serving families in Jacksonville.

Each year we serve over 1,500 families both locally and abroad who are seeing treatment in Jacksonville. Over the past 35 years, we have provided care, comfort and kindness to over 42,000 families.

What started as a 10-bedroom house off Jefferson Street has grown into a 53-room, 65,000 square foot House in San Marco featuring a movie theater, fitness center, KidZone Learning Center, rooftop garden and features two beautifully spacious kitchen areas.

Ronald McDonald House provides an essential respite and a safe, quiet place to call home for these children and their families during what is an exceptionally vulnerable time in their lives.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville provides a home away from home for families with a seriously ill or injured child receiving medical care. By offering comfortable lodging, daily meals and a supportive community, the House ensures that parents and siblings can stay close to their loved one during a critical time. This proximity allows families to focus on what truly matters—being together, providing comfort and supporting one another through the challenges of treatment and recovery.

Join us Friday night 11/7 from 6pm to 8pm on the Ronald McDonald House rooftop for theHope Comes Home: House Partypresented by bestbet! Sample amazing food & drinks for some of Jacksonville’s best establishments! All proceeds benefit RMHC!

