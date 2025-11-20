Eight proposals to lower property taxes clear first hurdle in the Florida House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida House is pushing ahead with eight proposed constitutional amendments that attempt to lower property taxes in a wide range of ways.

All eight options cleared their first legislative hurdle Thursday afternoon.

The options range from an immediate elimination of non-school property taxes, a 10-year phase-out and various proposals to increase homestead exemptions to lessen the tax burden on homeowners.

All of them faced opposition from Democrats, including State Representative Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando), who argued any property tax reduction will simply be replaced by sales tax hikes or increased service fees.

“Which doesn’t just mean that your essentials become fee-based. It also means that if you don’t have money, you can’t access certain services, you can’t go to the public park, you can’t go to the library,” said Eskamani.

With the backing of the Governor and other top state leaders, odds are Florida voters will get a chance to vote on something related to property taxes in 2026.

The question is, how many choices will they have?

While in Jacksonville this week, Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins called for House lawmakers to coalesce around a single proposal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“It confuses the legislature, it confuses the people on the ballot, let’s do one,” said Collins.

State Representative Dean Black (R-Yulee) is Vice Chair of the Select Committee on Property Taxes.

He noted there are still several stops ahead where the proposals could be whittled down or changed, but his goal is to give voters the ultimate say.

“There will be a great debate and people will get informed, and they’ll make wise decisions. And I trust the citizens of this state to do what they think is right for themselves,” said Black.

The eight proposals in the House all still have two more committee stops before reaching the floor.

The Senate and the Governor have still not unveiled their proposals, but the Governor has indicated he’ll be rolling out his plan soon.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.