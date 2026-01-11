Elderly man killed in Vernon Road hit-and-run crash; JSO seeks suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An elderly man is dead after getting hit by an unknown Dodge car at 5700 Vernon Road Saturday evening, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, officers were dispatched to Vernon Road at around 5:46 p.m. regarding a man found in the roadway who was struck by a Dodge car.

The Dodge car fled the scene without rendering aid or calling the police for the man.

JSO says Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The sheriff’s office says this is the fifth traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

JSO encourages anyone who witnessed the incident ot who has more information about the driver of the Dodge to contact them at 904-630-0500.

