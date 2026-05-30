Elderly woman accidentally kills husband while backing out of driveway, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An elderly woman fatally struck her husband with her pickup truck while backing out of their driveway in the Fort Caroline area Saturday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:46 p.m. in the 13000 block of Tiffany Pines Circle. According to the sheriff’s office, a woman in her 70s was backing a Ford pickup truck out of the driveway when she struck her husband, who was in his 80s, behind the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The sheriff’s office said the woman did not know her husband was behind the truck when she left to go to the store. Investigators noted the older-model pickup lacked a rear camera or sensors that might have alerted her to his presence.

The woman is cooperating with officers, and authorities described the incident as an apparent tragic accident.

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The crash marks the 82nd traffic homicide in Duval County this year and the 22nd involving a pedestrian, according to the sheriff’s office.

JSO says the 13000 block of Tiffany Pines Circle is expected to remain closed for approximately one hour while the investigation continues.

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