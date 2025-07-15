Elderly woman driving SUV hit, killed on Roosevelt Boulevard, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An elderly woman died Tuesday afternoon in a crash between a small SUV and a pickup truck on Roosevelt Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened when the SUV, driven by a woman in her 80s to 90s, attempted to turn left onto St. Johns Avenue and was hit by a pickup truck going southbound, JSO said.

Police said they are not sure which driver had what traffic signal at the time of the crash.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital, where the SUV driver was pronounced dead, and the man driving the pickup sustained minor injuries.

JSO said the SUV driver was not wearing a seatbelt, while the pickup driver was. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

There is no indication of impairment or involvement of other vehicles in the crash, JSO said.

Roosevelt Boulevard southbound is temporarily closed as detectives conduct their investigation. JSO said this incident marks the 87th traffic fatality in Jacksonville for 2025.

