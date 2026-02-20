Embattled city council president accuses JEA of ‘racism’ and ‘toxic culture’ after text controversy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City Council President Kevin Carrico made bomb shell allegations on Thursday accusing Jacksonville’s city-owned utility JEA of racism, having a toxic corporate culture and suggesting CEO Vickie Cavey has leadership challenges.

The allegations come one day after his pick for JEA board, Boys and Girls Clubs CEO Paul Martinez dropped out. Martinez is Carirco’s boss at the non-profit where he is a vice-president. It’s after Action News Jax Ben Becker discovered Carrico sent a text message February 5 to sitting JEA board member, Arthur Adams. It said Adams term was not being renewed because Carrico “owed a big favor to a friend.” Carrico said Wednesday, “It’s unfortunate that political noise and unfair attacks sought to distract from a lifetime of service, but our community continues to benefit from his [Martinez] leadership and commitment.”

Adams, the lone African American male on the board and formerly a 20-year CSX veteran, replaced Edward Waters University President Dr. Zachary Faison Jr. on the JEA board and was serving the final year of Faison’s term. Adams played a key role on JEA’s Capital Projects Committee.

Carrico statement

“Since becoming Council President and as a leader of this community I have unfortunately taken numerous meetings and calls from JEA employees with allegations of racism, toxic corporate culture, and other leadership challenges associated with the CEO. I am currently having conversations with community leaders interested in addressing these challenges and moving our utility forward. I look forward to announcing a name in the coming days given then disturbing culture observed at our utility. I have a vested interest in maintaining the integrity and efficacy of this utility, JEA is an integral part of every day Jacksonville and a vital part of our constituents and business day to day.... My advocacy and endorsement of a community leader, mentor, friend, and highly capable businessman is nothing more than that. As councilman I have been afforded relationships that prove vital to the success and forward movement of our incredible city. This is much to do about nothing, whatever the board decides I of course, will be happy with, but I would be remiss if I didn’t advocate for a true friend and steward of this community.”

‘Where’s the proof?’

Carrico’s text message set off a firestorm of criticism among numerous city council members, including Councilman Michael Boylan, Jimmy Peluso and Matt Carlucci, who all sent Becker statements on Thursday night.

“As the former Council liasion to JEA the last couple of years (but not this year), someone who has known and respect Vicki Cavey for decades, and intimately familiar with competency of the current members of the JEA board, I find it hard to believe his assertion is credible,” said Boyland. “In an organization as large as JEA, you can expect there to be “disgruntled” employees. But to claim it’s a prevailing issue because of its leadership, where’s the proof?”

“If there is genuinely a problem at JEA, and a culture like the President claims, I’d love to see this investigated and dealt with, accordingly,” says Peluso. “However, I wish this was brought up ahead of time to myself and our colleagues and not in the midst of yet another scandal.”

“Council President Kevin Carrico is making serious allegations about JEA’s culture and leadership. If he has credible evidence, he owes it to the Council and the public to present it transparently,” says Carlucci.

“If those concerns were behind his recent appointment effort, that should have been stated at the time rather than framed as personal favoritism or a personal favor. Allegations of this magnitude require clarity, facts, and proper process.”

JEA history

The current structure of JEA’s board was created after Jacksonville voters approved a charter amendment in 2020, following the failed attempt to sell the utility, a scandal that led to the federal conviction of former CEO Aaron Zahn.

Under that structure, City Council selects four board members, while the mayor appoints three, a system intended to create checks and balances.

What’s next

JEA has declined comment. Action News Jax has reached out the mayor’s office and is waiting to hear back.

