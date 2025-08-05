Emergency preparedness conference for people with disabilities happening Friday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CIL Jacksonville and Disabled Services for the City of Jacksonville are hosting an emergency preparedness conference to help people with disabilities stay safe during emergencies.

It will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Schultz Center.

Lunch and ASL interpreters will be provided.

Registration is required. To register, click here.

