‘Emerging Eminence’: Edward Waters University President secures new 7-year contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters University, Florida’s first Historically Black College or University, announced this week that it is keeping President and CEO Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr. in his role for another 7 years.

The contract, set to end in 2032, was approved unanimously by the EWU Board of Trustees.

“Our new partnership is not just a reflection of my tenure, but a testament to the collective dedication of our board, faculty, staff, students, alumni, and supporters who believe in the boundless potential of EWU,” said President Faison.

“Together, we have laid the foundation for an era of unparalleled growth, and I remain deeply committed to ensuring that our university continues to ascend as a premier institution of higher learning. The trust and support of the Board empower us to push forward with bold ambition as we chart the next chapter of EWU’s #EmergingEminence!”

The announcement comes just days after EWU reached a historic milestone. At its 2025 Commencement, degrees were awarded to 210 graduates, its largest graduating class in nearly 25 years.

In its announcement, the school emphasized the other achievements it’s been able to make since Faison first took the leadership role in 2018.

The school gained university status in 2021, giving it the ability to offer master‘s-level academic degree programs for the first time. EWU has also added an Honors College, and eleven new degree programs in that time, covering topics like cybersecurity, nursing and computer science.

Employees have also seen new benefits under his leadership. According to EWU, full-time faculty received across-the-board salary increases for the first time in 16 years.

“We look forward with great anticipation to President Faison continuing the work toward furthering the educational legacy of EWU—a legacy begun by Rev. Charles H. Pearce and the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church here in Florida nearly 160 years ago," said Bishop Marvin C. Zanders II, Chair of the Edward Waters University Board of Trustees.

