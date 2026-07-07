European Street Cafe will operate cafe at Jacksonville’s Riverfront Plaza

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An operator for the cafe at Riverfront Plaza has been selected -- and it’s a familiar Jacksonville favorite.

European Street Cafe “will bring nearly five decades of trusted hospitality, familiar favorites and a welcoming atmosphere to the St. Johns River,” the city announced in a news release Monday.

The City said that E-Street was selected for the cafe spot “in a public and competitive RFP process,” the city said.

The cafe will serve:

European Street Cafe’s signature overstuffed sandwiches

Fresh soups and salads

Desserts and frozen treats

Coffee

Beer and wine

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan talked about European Street Cafe’s long-standing reputation in the community for hospitality and quality.

“Riverfront Plaza is being created as a place where Jacksonville comes together, and great public spaces deserve great local partners,” said Deegan said. “European Street Cafe has been part of Jacksonville’s story for decades, and we’re excited to welcome them to the riverfront as they help create a vibrant gathering place for residents and visitors alike. Their commitment to hospitality and community makes them an outstanding fit for this exciting new chapter in Downtown Jacksonville.”

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The city said the café will provide quick grab-and-go service for Downtown employees during the workday, and refreshment for park visitors and eventgoers throughout the day and evening.

European Street Cafe owner Andy Zarka, who spent many afternoons at the former Jacksonville Landing, said he hopes the new cafe can help create the same memories for families.

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“The Jacksonville Landing was a place where so many of us made memories with family and friends,” Zarka said. “I was one of them. I loved spending time there, enjoying a meal while looking out over the St. Johns River. To now have the opportunity to help create those same kinds of memories for future generations at Riverfront Plaza is something I’ll never take for granted. I’m honored, humbled and grateful that the City has entrusted European Street Cafe with this opportunity.”

European Street Cafe currently has three locations -- one in San Marco, one in Riverside, and one in Jacksonville Beach.

The cafe is expected to open by late fall 2026, the city said.

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