Event spotlight: Spooktacular, fall festivals and corn mazes

Tuesday, October 14:

Rocky Horror Picture Show starring Barry Bostwick - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

The Vampire Circus - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, October 15:

The Buena Vista Orchestra - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Twilight In Concert - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Thursday, October 16:

Billy Joel Legends Live! The Lords of 52nd Street - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The War and Treaty with special guest Thunderstorm Artis - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm -Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Friday, October 17:

Trace Adkins - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Sons of Mystro For Kids - 10:30 am - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: Mozart & Tchaikovsky - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Sons Of Mystro - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm -Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Saturday, October 18:

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk - Gates open 8:00 am - VyStar Ballpark

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market 11th annual NFFN Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Brandon Lake - King of Hearts Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Mozart & Tchaikovsky - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Repticon - 9:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Expo Center

Trampled By Turtles with special guest Rambler Kane - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen: The All Night Long Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm -Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Sunday, October 19:

Repticon - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Expo Center

Abducted by the 80’s With Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, and Naked Eyes - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm -Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Monday, October 20:

Phantogram with special guest Los Eclipses - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall





