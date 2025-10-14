Local

Event spotlight: Spooktacular, fall festivals and corn mazes

By Rich Jones
2025 Spooktacular at Jacksonville Zoo & Botanical Gardens (Jacksonville Zoo & Botanical Gardens/Jacksonville Zoo & Botanical Gardens)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — Fall festivals and pumpkin patches are open once again with various hours of operation including:

Tuesday, October 14:

Rocky Horror Picture Show starring Barry Bostwick - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

The Vampire Circus - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, October 15:

The Buena Vista Orchestra - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Twilight In Concert - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Thursday, October 16:

Billy Joel Legends Live! The Lords of 52nd Street - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The War and Treaty with special guest Thunderstorm Artis - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm -Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Friday, October 17:

Trace Adkins - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Sons of Mystro For Kids - 10:30 am - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: Mozart & Tchaikovsky - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Sons Of Mystro - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm -Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Saturday, October 18:

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk - Gates open 8:00 am - VyStar Ballpark

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market 11th annual NFFN Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Brandon Lake - King of Hearts Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Mozart & Tchaikovsky - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Repticon - 9:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Expo Center

Trampled By Turtles with special guest Rambler Kane - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen: The All Night Long Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm -Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Sunday, October 19:

Repticon - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Expo Center

Abducted by the 80’s With Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, and Naked Eyes - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm -Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Monday, October 20:

Phantogram with special guest Los Eclipses - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall


Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News