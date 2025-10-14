Event spotlight: Spooktacular, fall festivals and corn mazes

Jacksonville, Fl — Fall festivals and pumpkin patches are open once again with various hours of operation including:
Tuesday, October 14:
Rocky Horror Picture Show starring Barry Bostwick - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
The Vampire Circus - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Wednesday, October 15:
The Buena Vista Orchestra - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Twilight In Concert - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Thursday, October 16:
Billy Joel Legends Live! The Lords of 52nd Street - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
The War and Treaty with special guest Thunderstorm Artis - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm -Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Friday, October 17:
Trace Adkins - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Sons of Mystro For Kids - 10:30 am - Florida Theatre
Jax Symphony: Mozart & Tchaikovsky - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Sons Of Mystro - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm -Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Saturday, October 18:
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk - Gates open 8:00 am - VyStar Ballpark
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market 11th annual NFFN Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Brandon Lake - King of Hearts Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jax Symphony: Mozart & Tchaikovsky - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Repticon - 9:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Expo Center
Trampled By Turtles with special guest Rambler Kane - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen: The All Night Long Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm -Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Sunday, October 19:
Repticon - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Expo Center
Abducted by the 80’s With Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, and Naked Eyes - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm -Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Monday, October 20:
Phantogram with special guest Los Eclipses - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall