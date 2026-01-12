Events: The circus is here! Multiple showtimes through MLK Day

Jacksonville, Fl — The all-new Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus returns to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena this weekend. The circus has taken the biggest, boldest, most joy-sparking acts in the world and transformed them into a one-of-a-kind shared experience.

This is the last weekend of JAX Artist Walk on Ice in Riverside at 718 Riverside Avenue.

Colors of the Wild at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens features an all-new collection of stunning lanterns. The event runs select nights through February 6, 2026.

Tuesday, January 13:

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Al Di Meola - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, January 14:

Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass & Other Delights - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Judy Collins - 8:00 - pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, January 15:

Benise & Pavlo | Guitar by Candlelight - 7:00 pm - WJCT Sound Stage

Tango After Dark - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, January 16:

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Marc Broussard with special guest Kristopher James - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Bored Teachers “Is It Friday Yet?!” Comedy Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: Bruckner’s Majestic Eighth - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

The Purple Xperience, A Tribute to Prince - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Saturday, January 17:

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Bruckner’s Majestic Eighth - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Chris Janson - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Sunday, January 18:

Diana Krall at the Jacksonville Center for The Performing Arts - 7:00 pm

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth - 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

I’m With Her with special guest Jordan Tice - 7:30 pm -





Monday, January 19:

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth - 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews