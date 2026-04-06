Events: Clay County Fair, Springing the Blues, Taste of St. Augustine

Jacksonville, Fl — Springing the Blues, one of the most highly anticipated music events in the state, returns Friday to Jacksonville Beach.
The 40th Clay County Agricultural Fair continues through Sunday, April 12. It’s a showcase of Clay County’s agricultural, educational, civic and commercial interest.
Monday, April 6:
Leonid & Friends - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Tuesday, April 7:
Santana: Oneness Tour 2026 - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wednesday, April 8:
The Band Perry with Special Guest Flagship Romance - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Thursday, April 9:
40th Annual Celebrity Chefs Luncheon and Silent Auction - starts at 10:30 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Dwight Yoakam with special guests Flatland Cavalry and Chayce Beckham - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jimmie Vaughan - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Dexter and the Moonrocks - 7:00 pm - Decca Live
Jacksonville 95ers vs. Kissimmee Lambs - 7:30 pm - Trinity College of Jacksonville
Friday, April 10:
Eric Church: Free The Machine Tour - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
American Heroes Concert - 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm - USS Orleck
The Thorn - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jax Symphony: Tosca - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Joanne Shaw Taylor - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Springing the Blues - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
University of North Florida Opera Theatre Production of The Magic Flute - 7:30 pm - UNF Lazzara Performance Hall
San Holo - Wholesome Riddim Tour at Decca Live - 10:00 pm - Decca Live
Saturday, April 11:
The Thorn - 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Springing the Blues - 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Samantha Fish & Tab Benoit- 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Whitney Cummings: Big Baby - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater
Mt. Joy Hope We Have Fun Part II Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sunday, April 12:
Taste of St. Augustine - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Yoga with Tigers @ Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary - 10:00 am
Springing the Blues - 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jax Symphony: Tosca - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Tommy Castro & The Painkillers - 7:00 - pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall