Events: Clay County Fair, Springing the Blues, Taste of St. Augustine

Jacksonville, Fl — Springing the Blues, one of the most highly anticipated music events in the state, returns Friday to Jacksonville Beach.

The 40th Clay County Agricultural Fair continues through Sunday, April 12. It’s a showcase of Clay County’s agricultural, educational, civic and commercial interest.

Monday, April 6:

Leonid & Friends - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, April 7:

Santana: Oneness Tour 2026 - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, April 8:

The Band Perry with Special Guest Flagship Romance - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, April 9:

40th Annual Celebrity Chefs Luncheon and Silent Auction - starts at 10:30 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Dwight Yoakam with special guests Flatland Cavalry and Chayce Beckham - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jimmie Vaughan - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Dexter and the Moonrocks - 7:00 pm - Decca Live

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Kissimmee Lambs - 7:30 pm - Trinity College of Jacksonville

Friday, April 10:

Eric Church: Free The Machine Tour - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

American Heroes Concert - 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm - USS Orleck

The Thorn - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jax Symphony: Tosca - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Joanne Shaw Taylor - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Springing the Blues - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

University of North Florida Opera Theatre Production of The Magic Flute - 7:30 pm - UNF Lazzara Performance Hall

San Holo - Wholesome Riddim Tour at Decca Live - 10:00 pm - Decca Live

Saturday, April 11:

The Thorn - 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Springing the Blues - 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Samantha Fish & Tab Benoit- 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Whitney Cummings: Big Baby - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Mt. Joy Hope We Have Fun Part II Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sunday, April 12:

Taste of St. Augustine - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Yoga with Tigers @ Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary - 10:00 am

Springing the Blues - 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Tosca - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers - 7:00 - pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

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