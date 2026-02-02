Events: Final days of Colors of the Wild at Jax Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Jacksonville, Fl — This is the final opportunity to experience Colors of the Wild at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens. The event closes on Sunday.
The first full weekend of February features music, comedy, the Jacksonville RV MegaShow, and of course, the big game on Sunday.
Tuesday, February 3:
New Wave Orchestra - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Ryan Long - 7:00 pm - The Comedy Zone
Jacksonville Icemen v Savannah Ghost Pirates - 10:30 am - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Florida Forum: Vladimir Kara-Murza - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Wednesday, February 4:
First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
Thursday, February 5:
2026 Jacksonville RV MegaShow - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Equestrian Center
Riverdance 30 - The New Generation - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Choir of Man - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Garden
Friday, February 6:
2026 Jacksonville RV MegaShow - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Equestrian Center
A1A Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
2026 UNIS 1ST Tour: Ever Last - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater
Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series at Fort Mose Historic State Park - 7:00 pm
First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Garden
The Sixties Show - The Greatest 1960’s Musical Re-Creation Show on Earth - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Black V Neck at Decca Live - 10:00 pm
Saturday, February 7:
Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Sea Walk Pavilion
47th Annual Jacksonville Model Train and Railroad Artifacts Show and Sale - 9:00 am - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
2026 Jacksonville RV MegaShow - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Equestrian Center
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market - Black History Month Celebration - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
NEEDTOBREATHE The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
9th annual Hastings Boulevard Car Show - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Garden
Karla Bonoff - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Leela James - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Nine Inch Nails - Peel It Back Tour 2026 - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series at Fort Mose Historic State Park - 7:00 pm
Sunday, February 8:
Totally Awesome 80s 5K and Fun Run at Nocatee - 8:00 am
2026 Jacksonville RV MegaShow - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Equestrian Center
Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Garden