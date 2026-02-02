Events: Final days of Colors of the Wild at Jax Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Jacksonville, Fl — This is the final opportunity to experience Colors of the Wild at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens. The event closes on Sunday.

The first full weekend of February features music, comedy, the Jacksonville RV MegaShow, and of course, the big game on Sunday.

Tuesday, February 3:

New Wave Orchestra - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Ryan Long - 7:00 pm - The Comedy Zone

Jacksonville Icemen v Savannah Ghost Pirates - 10:30 am - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Florida Forum: Vladimir Kara-Murza - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Wednesday, February 4:

First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Thursday, February 5:

2026 Jacksonville RV MegaShow - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Equestrian Center

Riverdance 30 - The New Generation - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Choir of Man - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Garden

Friday, February 6:

2026 Jacksonville RV MegaShow - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Equestrian Center

A1A Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

2026 UNIS 1ST Tour: Ever Last - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series at Fort Mose Historic State Park - 7:00 pm

First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Garden

The Sixties Show - The Greatest 1960’s Musical Re-Creation Show on Earth - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Black V Neck at Decca Live - 10:00 pm

Saturday, February 7:

Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Sea Walk Pavilion

47th Annual Jacksonville Model Train and Railroad Artifacts Show and Sale - 9:00 am - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

2026 Jacksonville RV MegaShow - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Equestrian Center

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - Black History Month Celebration - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

NEEDTOBREATHE The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

9th annual Hastings Boulevard Car Show - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Garden

Karla Bonoff - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Leela James - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Nine Inch Nails - Peel It Back Tour 2026 - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series at Fort Mose Historic State Park - 7:00 pm

Sunday, February 8:

Totally Awesome 80s 5K and Fun Run at Nocatee - 8:00 am

2026 Jacksonville RV MegaShow - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Equestrian Center

Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Garden

