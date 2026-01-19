EVENTS: Jacksonville Icemen begin long homestand, Jax Boat Show returns

Jacksonville, Fl — Monday, January 19:

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show on Earth - 2:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Gregory Alan Isakov - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, January 20:

Heroes of the Underground Railroad - 10:00 am - Florida Theatre

Gaelic Storm - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, January 21:

The Weight Band - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, January 22:

GHOST: Skeletour World Tour 2026 - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Blue Man Group BLUEVOLUTION WORLD TOUR - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Friday, January 23:

2026 Annual Jacksonville Boat Show - starts 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jax Symphony: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville Icemen v Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jesse Cook at WJCT SOUNDSTAGE - 7:30 pm

Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Yacht Rock Revue - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Blue Man Group BLUEVOLUTION WORLD TOUR - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Shadowgrass - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Saturday, January 24:

Jacksonville Icemen v Iowa Heartlanders - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

2026 Annual Jacksonville Boat Show - starts 10:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jax Symphony: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Ali Siddiq: In The Shadows - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

The Brit Pack - British Invasion & More - 8:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sunday, January 25:

2026 Annual Jacksonville Boat Show - starts 10:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Icemen v Iowa Heartlanders - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Reza, Edge of Illusion - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

