EVENTS: Jacksonville Icemen begin long homestand, Jax Boat Show returns

Jacksonville, Fl — Monday, January 19:
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show on Earth - 2:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Gregory Alan Isakov - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Tuesday, January 20:
Heroes of the Underground Railroad - 10:00 am - Florida Theatre
Gaelic Storm - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Wednesday, January 21:
The Weight Band - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Thursday, January 22:
GHOST: Skeletour World Tour 2026 - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Blue Man Group BLUEVOLUTION WORLD TOUR - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Friday, January 23:
2026 Annual Jacksonville Boat Show - starts 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jax Symphony: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Jacksonville Icemen v Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jesse Cook at WJCT SOUNDSTAGE - 7:30 pm
Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Yacht Rock Revue - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Blue Man Group BLUEVOLUTION WORLD TOUR - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Shadowgrass - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Saturday, January 24:
Jacksonville Icemen v Iowa Heartlanders - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
2026 Annual Jacksonville Boat Show - starts 10:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jax Symphony: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Ali Siddiq: In The Shadows - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
The Brit Pack - British Invasion & More - 8:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sunday, January 25:
2026 Annual Jacksonville Boat Show - starts 10:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jacksonville Icemen v Iowa Heartlanders - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Reza, Edge of Illusion - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens