EVENTS: Jax Fair, opening of Nights of Lights

Jacksonville, Fl — A popular staple of the holiday season returns on Saturday with the opening of Nights of Lights. During the festival of lights, downtown St. Augustine glows with holiday magic. St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights features millions of tiny white lights that create a magical atmosphere in the Nation’s Oldest City, and it’s free of charge. It runs through January 11, 2026.

Monday, November 10:

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - Noon - 11:00 pm - Downtown Fairgrounds

Tuesday, November 11:

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - Noon - 11:00 pm - Downtown Fairgrounds

The Wallflowers - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, November 12:

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Downtown Fairgrounds

Thursday, November 13:

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Downtown Fairgrounds

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jamie Lissow: Better Off Dad - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Jacksonville Icemen v Orlando Solar Bears - 10:30 am - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, November 14:

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Rock the Pantries Food Drive - 7:00 am - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Gabriel Iglesias: The 1976 Tour - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fall Choreography Concert - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Gabriel Rutledge - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jake Shimabukuro at The WJCT Soundstage - 7:30 pm

An Evening with Emerson, Lake & Palmer - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Saturday, November 15:

Riverside Arts Market | National Native American Heritage Celebration - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Duval County Public Schools: Enrollment Expo - 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - Noon - 11:00 pm - Downtown Fairgrounds

Jax Symphony: Holiday Brass, Organ, Percussion - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville Icemen v Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

A Charlie Brown Christmas - 6:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band with special guest Jose Pineiro Trio - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sunday November 16:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and CBS 47

Jax Symphony: America In Concert - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball - 8:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

First Coast Conference Scholars Banquet - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - Noon - 10:00 pm - Downtown Fairgrounds

Del McCoury Band - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall