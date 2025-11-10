EVENTS: Jax Fair, opening of Nights of Lights

Jacksonville, Fl — A popular staple of the holiday season returns on Saturday with the opening of Nights of Lights. During the festival of lights, downtown St. Augustine glows with holiday magic. St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights features millions of tiny white lights that create a magical atmosphere in the Nation’s Oldest City, and it’s free of charge. It runs through January 11, 2026.
Monday, November 10:
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - Noon - 11:00 pm - Downtown Fairgrounds
Tuesday, November 11:
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - Noon - 11:00 pm - Downtown Fairgrounds
The Wallflowers - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Wednesday, November 12:
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Downtown Fairgrounds
Thursday, November 13:
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Downtown Fairgrounds
NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jamie Lissow: Better Off Dad - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater
Jacksonville Icemen v Orlando Solar Bears - 10:30 am - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Friday, November 14:
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Rock the Pantries Food Drive - 7:00 am - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Gabriel Iglesias: The 1976 Tour - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Fall Choreography Concert - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Gabriel Rutledge - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jake Shimabukuro at The WJCT Soundstage - 7:30 pm
An Evening with Emerson, Lake & Palmer - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Saturday, November 15:
Riverside Arts Market | National Native American Heritage Celebration - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Duval County Public Schools: Enrollment Expo - 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - Noon - 11:00 pm - Downtown Fairgrounds
Jax Symphony: Holiday Brass, Organ, Percussion - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Jacksonville Icemen v Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
A Charlie Brown Christmas - 6:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band with special guest Jose Pineiro Trio - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sunday November 16:
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and CBS 47
Jax Symphony: America In Concert - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball - 8:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
First Coast Conference Scholars Banquet - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - Noon - 10:00 pm - Downtown Fairgrounds
Del McCoury Band - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall