EVENTS: Last week of Nights of Lights, St. Augustine Film Festival, and Jaguars host playoff game

Jacksonville, FL — This is the final week of St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights, which is earlier than prior years.

The 16th Annual St. Augustine Film Festival is back Monday - Sunday, January 11 at three venues in St. Augustine’s Historic District. The seven-day festival showcases films from international, regional, and local producers and directors.

Fresh off their AFC South championship, the Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1:00 pm in the NFL Wild Card round.

Colors of the Wild at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens features an all-new collection of stunning lanterns. The event runs select nights through February 6, 2026.

JAX Artist Walk on Ice in Riverside will run through January 19, 2026 at 718 Riverside Avenue.

Tuesday, January 6:

Junhee 2026 US Tour - Into the Ocean - 6:00 pm - Five

Wednesday, January 7:

January Art Walk: Set the Tone - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Thursday, January 8:

Classic Seger: Bob Segers’s Rock & Roll Never Forgets 2026 Live - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Twinsick at Decca Live - 8:00 pm

Friday, January 9:

Jacksonville Icemen v Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: John Williams’ America - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

THE RED ROOM: 2000s Night! at Decca Live - 10:00 pm

Saturday, January 10:

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Orchestra Noir: The Culture 2000 Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: John Williams’ America - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Los Lobos - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sunday, January 11:

Premier Bride Expo - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and CBS 47

Winter Jam - 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

