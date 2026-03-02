Events: March kicks off with home + patio show, Gate River Run, Food and Wine Fest

Full list of events in NE Florida for March 2 - 8, 2026. — The 2026 A-SUN Women’s Basketball Tournament is underway at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Thursday - Monday.

The Jacksonville Food & Wine Festival presented by Bank of America is Saturday beneath the Fuller Warren Bridge. It’s a celebration of the city’s culinary and cultural scene.

Monday, March 2:

An Evening with TOTO - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, March 4:

Mae Martin: The Possum - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Swan Lake Ballet - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Thursday, March 5:

Gate River Run Sleiman Enterprises Runners’ Expo & Packet Pickup - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Mandarin Point Shopping Center

Stayin’ Alive One Night of the Bee Gees - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Christopher Cross - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Rod Stewart - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, March 6:

Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Gate River Run Sleiman Enterprises Runners’ Expo & Packet Pickup - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Mandarin Point Shopping Center

Jax Symphony: Mozart & More - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Magic Of Motown - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

TUSK The Classic Tribute of Fleetwood Mac - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The Doo Wop Project - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Saturday, March 7:

Gate River Run - Starts at 8:00 am - Shipyards

Jacksonville Food & Wine Festival - 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Bryce Crawford I Love Jesus U.S. Tour - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

PechaKucha Night St. Augustine - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jax Symphony: Mozart & More - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Little River Band - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Sunday, March 8:

Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

8th Annual Clay Bridal Expo - 1:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Get The Led Out - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Bret Michaels: Live and Amplified Tour with special guest Tesla - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

