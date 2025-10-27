Events in NE Florida: Halloween, Florida-Georgia weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The Florida-Georgia football rivalry returns to Jacksonville. The annual game is one of the most prominent in college football, and it’s been held in Jacksonville since 1933.

This will be the last game in Jacksonville until construction of EverBank Stadium is complete. The game will move to Atlanta and Tampa during 2026-2027 during construction.

The Universities of Georgia and Florida and the City of Jacksonville have agreed to terms for a contract extension in Jacksonville once the Stadium of the Future is open in 2028 through 2031.

Monday, October 27:

Matisyahu with special guest Aaron Dugan - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Tuesday, October 28:

John Legend: Get Lifted – 20th Anniversary Tour - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, October 29:

The Florida Ballet “DRACULA” - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Peter Frampton - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, October 30:

Bert Kreischer: Permission to Party - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The Addams Family - A Musical Comedy - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Friday, October 31:

Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon and Ceremony - 12:30 pm - Hyatt Regency Riverfront

Florida vs JU Baseball Matchup - 6:30 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Brian Culbertson Day Trip Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Saturday, November 1:

Florida-Georgia - 3:30 pm - EverBank Stadium

Sunday, November 2:

Florida Bridal & Wedding Expo - 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Centre of the Arts The Golden Nutcracker - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Hayes Carll - ‘We’re Only Human’ Tour - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

