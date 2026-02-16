Events in NE Florida: Seawalk Music Festival, Riverside Craft Beer Festival on tap this weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The music tradition continues in Jacksonville Beach in late February with the Community First Seawalk Music Festival this weekend. This free, family-friendly event at Seawalk Pavilion includes VIP premium seating and more.
The Riverside Craft Beer Festival returns on Sunday under the Fuller Warren Bridge. Hosted by Rotary Riverside, the event features over 100 different craft beers and ciders with 2,500 community partners, supporting Community PēdsCare and other local charities.
Tuesday, February 17:
Freedom Songs - 10:00 am - Florida Theatre
K-POP Warriors Live Show - 4:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Thursday, February 19:
Sip & Stroll - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center
STVSH x FLOZONE at Decca Live - 8:00 pm
Friday, February 20:
Jax Symphony: Rodgers, Hart & Hammerstein - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
PBR: Unleash The Beast - 7:45 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Live Like Lou Jax Classic Day 1 - 2:00 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Lightwatch at Jack Rabbits - 7:00 pm
When A Woman’s Fed Up - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Saturday, February 21:
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Community First Seawalk Music Festival - 12:00 pm - 8:30 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
Riverside Arts Market - Chili Cookoff with Jacksonville Bar Association Young Lawyers Section - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jacksonville Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival - 11:30 am - 9:00 pm - The Glass Factory
Tom Papa Grateful Bread Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Mayport Village Waterfront Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - 4542 Ocean Street
2026 Douglas Anderson School of the Arts Extravaganza - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
PBR: Unleash The Beast - 7:45 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Live Like Lou Jax Classic Day 2 - 12:00 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jax Symphony: Rodgers, Hart & Hammerstein - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
The Cookout: Black History Game Day - 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park
Sporting Jax USL Championship vs. Charleston Battery - 5:00 pm - Hodges Stadium
Vien Phommachanh Comedy Show - 7:00 pm - Murray Hill Theatre
First Coast Wind Symphony Presents the Music of Timothy Mahr - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater
Uptown - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre
Sunday, February 22:
Live Like Lou Jax Classic Day 3 - 11:00 am - VyStar Ballpark
Chris Botti - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Riverside Craft Beer Festival - 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Community First Seawalk Music Festival - 12:30 pm - 7:30 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
The Price Is Right Live - Stage Show - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater