Events in NE Florida: Seawalk Music Festival, Riverside Craft Beer Festival on tap this weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The music tradition continues in Jacksonville Beach in late February with the Community First Seawalk Music Festival this weekend. This free, family-friendly event at Seawalk Pavilion includes VIP premium seating and more.

The Riverside Craft Beer Festival returns on Sunday under the Fuller Warren Bridge. Hosted by Rotary Riverside, the event features over 100 different craft beers and ciders with 2,500 community partners, supporting Community PēdsCare and other local charities.

Tuesday, February 17:

Freedom Songs - 10:00 am - Florida Theatre

K-POP Warriors Live Show - 4:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Thursday, February 19:

Sip & Stroll - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

STVSH x FLOZONE at Decca Live - 8:00 pm

Friday, February 20:

Jax Symphony: Rodgers, Hart & Hammerstein - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

PBR: Unleash The Beast - 7:45 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Live Like Lou Jax Classic Day 1 - 2:00 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Lightwatch at Jack Rabbits - 7:00 pm

When A Woman’s Fed Up - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Saturday, February 21:

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Community First Seawalk Music Festival - 12:00 pm - 8:30 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

Riverside Arts Market - Chili Cookoff with Jacksonville Bar Association Young Lawyers Section - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Jacksonville Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival - 11:30 am - 9:00 pm - The Glass Factory

Tom Papa Grateful Bread Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Mayport Village Waterfront Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - 4542 Ocean Street

2026 Douglas Anderson School of the Arts Extravaganza - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

PBR: Unleash The Beast - 7:45 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Live Like Lou Jax Classic Day 2 - 12:00 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Rodgers, Hart & Hammerstein - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

The Cookout: Black History Game Day - 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park

Sporting Jax USL Championship vs. Charleston Battery - 5:00 pm - Hodges Stadium

Vien Phommachanh Comedy Show - 7:00 pm - Murray Hill Theatre

First Coast Wind Symphony Presents the Music of Timothy Mahr - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Uptown - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre

Sunday, February 22:

Live Like Lou Jax Classic Day 3 - 11:00 am - VyStar Ballpark

Chris Botti - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Riverside Craft Beer Festival - 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Community First Seawalk Music Festival - 12:30 pm - 7:30 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

The Price Is Right Live - Stage Show - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

