Events: Opening of the beaches, parade, sandcastle competition, more

Jacksonville, Fl — The long-standing tradition that marks the unofficial start of the summer season is back in Jacksonville Beach. The Opening of the Beaches event features a parade with local participants, including bands and multiple events on the beach.
There is more to enjoy this week and weekend in the 904. Here is a day-by-day rundown:
Monday, April 20:
Boy Who Grew Flowers - 10:00 am - Florida Theatre
Tuesday, April 21:
The Rush Tribute Project - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Wednesday, April 22:
An Evening of Alton Brown - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Thursday, April 23:
Sesame Street Live! Elmo’s Got the Moves - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Hardy: The Country! Country! Tour! - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Justin Hayward - The Story In Your Eyes Tour - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jeff Foxworthy - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Friday, April 24:
Amplified Avondale - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - St. Johns Avenue
Silent Disco at the Jacksonville Beach Pier - 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Song Of The Saints Tour with Phil Wickham - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jax Symphony: Beethoven’s Fifth - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Russell Dickerson - The RussellMania Tour - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jacksonville 95ers vs. Tampa Bay Titans - 7:30 pm - Trinity College
Tripping Daisy with Jumprope - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Everclear - 8:00 pm - Five
Saturday, April 25:
Fishing Competition at the Jacksonville Beach Pier - begins 7:30 am
DCPS Hiring Fair - starts 9:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
47th Annual Sandcastle Contest - 12:00 pm - Jacksonville Beach
Handyman Hal Comes To Town - 3:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Taylorville - An Unofficial Tribute Band - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Sporting Jax USL Super League vs. Lexington SC - 7:30 pm - Hodges Stadium
Jax Symphony: Beethoven’s Fifth - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
SatchVai Band Featuring Joe Satriani & Steve Vai with Animals As Leaders - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Sunday, April 26:
Opening of the Beaches Parade - 2:00 pm - Jacksonville Beach
Florida Bridal & Wedding Expo - 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Trey Kennedy The Relatable Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Alabama Shakes with special guest Lamont Landers - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall