Events: Opening of the beaches, parade, sandcastle competition, more

Jacksonville, Fl — The long-standing tradition that marks the unofficial start of the summer season is back in Jacksonville Beach. The Opening of the Beaches event features a parade with local participants, including bands and multiple events on the beach.

There is more to enjoy this week and weekend in the 904. Here is a day-by-day rundown:

Monday, April 20:

Boy Who Grew Flowers - 10:00 am - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, April 21:

The Rush Tribute Project - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, April 22:

An Evening of Alton Brown - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, April 23:

Sesame Street Live! Elmo’s Got the Moves - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Hardy: The Country! Country! Tour! - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Justin Hayward - The Story In Your Eyes Tour - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jeff Foxworthy - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Friday, April 24:

Amplified Avondale - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - St. Johns Avenue

Silent Disco at the Jacksonville Beach Pier - 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Song Of The Saints Tour with Phil Wickham - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Beethoven’s Fifth - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Russell Dickerson - The RussellMania Tour - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Tampa Bay Titans - 7:30 pm - Trinity College

Tripping Daisy with Jumprope - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Everclear - 8:00 pm - Five

Saturday, April 25:

Fishing Competition at the Jacksonville Beach Pier - begins 7:30 am

DCPS Hiring Fair - starts 9:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

47th Annual Sandcastle Contest - 12:00 pm - Jacksonville Beach

Handyman Hal Comes To Town - 3:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Taylorville - An Unofficial Tribute Band - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Sporting Jax USL Super League vs. Lexington SC - 7:30 pm - Hodges Stadium

Jax Symphony: Beethoven’s Fifth - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

SatchVai Band Featuring Joe Satriani & Steve Vai with Animals As Leaders - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sunday, April 26:

Opening of the Beaches Parade - 2:00 pm - Jacksonville Beach

Florida Bridal & Wedding Expo - 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Trey Kennedy The Relatable Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Alabama Shakes with special guest Lamont Landers - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

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