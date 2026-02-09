Events: Romeo and Juliet on Valentine’s Day + Daytona 500 festivities

Jacksonville, Fl — The Great American Race returns on Sunday to Daytona International Speedway. The pre-race show features Miranda Lambert. Sunday’s race is the culmination of Speedweeks.
Monday, February 9:
The Pout Pout Fish - 10:00 am and 11:45 am - Florida Theatre
Tuesday, February 10:
Mrs. Doubtfire - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Shen Yun - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Wednesday, February 11:
Jacksonville Icemen v Kansas City Mavericks - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Shen Yun - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Drew and Ellie Holcomb - Never Gonna Let You Go Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Mrs. Doubtfire - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Sporting Jax USL Super League vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - 7:00 pm - Hodges Stadium
Thursday, February 12:
Mrs. Doubtfire - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Day - 5:00 pm - 120 N. Lee Street
PORTUGAL. THE MAN - The Denali Tour - 8:00 pm - Five
Friday, February 13:
The Florida Ballet “Swing-Swing-Swing” - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Galentine’s Glow Up - 6:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
Mrs. Doubtfire - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jax Symphony: Romeo & Juliet - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Black History Hero Presentation - 6:30 pm - MOCA
Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series - 7:00 pm - Fort Mose Historic State Park
Heated Rivalry Night - 8:00 pm - Five
Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special - 8:45 pm - Jacksonville Public Library
Emo Night Valentine’s Day Edition - 10:00 pm - Decca Live
Saturday, February 14:
Mrs. Doubtfire - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series - 7:00 pm - Fort Mose Historic State Park
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
The Ultimate Doors – Tribute to the Doors - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Jacksonville Icemen v Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Shenandoah with Special Guest Davis Loose - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Jax Symphony: Romeo & Juliet - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Valentine’s After Dark - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Arboretum
Railroad Earth - 8:00 pm - Five
Sunday, February 15:
Daytona 500 - 2:30 pm - Daytona International Speedway
The Maker’s Market at Bold Bean Riverside - 12:00 pm - Bold Bean Coffee
Mrs. Doubtfire - 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series - 7:00 pm - Fort Mose Historic State Park
Kathy Griffin New Face, New Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre