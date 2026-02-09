Local

Events: Romeo and Juliet on Valentine’s Day + Daytona 500 festivities

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 12: A general view of the "WORLD CENTER OF RACING" signage during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Jacksonville, Fl — The Great American Race returns on Sunday to Daytona International Speedway. The pre-race show features Miranda Lambert. Sunday’s race is the culmination of Speedweeks.

Monday, February 9:

The Pout Pout Fish - 10:00 am and 11:45 am - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, February 10:

Mrs. Doubtfire - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Shen Yun - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Wednesday, February 11:

Jacksonville Icemen v Kansas City Mavericks - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Shen Yun - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Drew and Ellie Holcomb - Never Gonna Let You Go Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Mrs. Doubtfire - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Sporting Jax USL Super League vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - 7:00 pm - Hodges Stadium

Thursday, February 12:

Mrs. Doubtfire - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Day - 5:00 pm - 120 N. Lee Street

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - The Denali Tour - 8:00 pm - Five

Friday, February 13:

The Florida Ballet “Swing-Swing-Swing” - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Galentine’s Glow Up - 6:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Mrs. Doubtfire - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jax Symphony: Romeo & Juliet - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Black History Hero Presentation - 6:30 pm - MOCA

Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series - 7:00 pm - Fort Mose Historic State Park

Heated Rivalry Night - 8:00 pm - Five

Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special - 8:45 pm - Jacksonville Public Library

Emo Night Valentine’s Day Edition - 10:00 pm - Decca Live

Saturday, February 14:

Mrs. Doubtfire - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series - 7:00 pm - Fort Mose Historic State Park

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

The Ultimate Doors – Tribute to the Doors - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Jacksonville Icemen v Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Shenandoah with Special Guest Davis Loose - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: Romeo & Juliet - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Valentine’s After Dark - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Arboretum

Railroad Earth - 8:00 pm - Five

Sunday, February 15:

Daytona 500 - 2:30 pm - Daytona International Speedway

The Maker’s Market at Bold Bean Riverside - 12:00 pm - Bold Bean Coffee

Mrs. Doubtfire - 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series - 7:00 pm - Fort Mose Historic State Park

Kathy Griffin New Face, New Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

