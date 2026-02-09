Events: Romeo and Juliet on Valentine’s Day + Daytona 500 festivities

Jacksonville, Fl — The Great American Race returns on Sunday to Daytona International Speedway. The pre-race show features Miranda Lambert. Sunday’s race is the culmination of Speedweeks.

Monday, February 9:

The Pout Pout Fish - 10:00 am and 11:45 am - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, February 10:

Mrs. Doubtfire - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Shen Yun - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Wednesday, February 11:

Jacksonville Icemen v Kansas City Mavericks - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Shen Yun - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Drew and Ellie Holcomb - Never Gonna Let You Go Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Mrs. Doubtfire - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Sporting Jax USL Super League vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - 7:00 pm - Hodges Stadium

Thursday, February 12:

Mrs. Doubtfire - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Day - 5:00 pm - 120 N. Lee Street

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - The Denali Tour - 8:00 pm - Five

Friday, February 13:

The Florida Ballet “Swing-Swing-Swing” - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Galentine’s Glow Up - 6:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Mrs. Doubtfire - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jax Symphony: Romeo & Juliet - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Black History Hero Presentation - 6:30 pm - MOCA

Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series - 7:00 pm - Fort Mose Historic State Park

Heated Rivalry Night - 8:00 pm - Five

Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special - 8:45 pm - Jacksonville Public Library

Emo Night Valentine’s Day Edition - 10:00 pm - Decca Live

Saturday, February 14:

Mrs. Doubtfire - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series - 7:00 pm - Fort Mose Historic State Park

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

The Ultimate Doors – Tribute to the Doors - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Jacksonville Icemen v Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Shenandoah with Special Guest Davis Loose - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: Romeo & Juliet - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Valentine’s After Dark - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Arboretum

Railroad Earth - 8:00 pm - Five

Sunday, February 15:

Daytona 500 - 2:30 pm - Daytona International Speedway

The Maker’s Market at Bold Bean Riverside - 12:00 pm - Bold Bean Coffee

Mrs. Doubtfire - 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series - 7:00 pm - Fort Mose Historic State Park

Kathy Griffin New Face, New Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

