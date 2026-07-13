Local

Events: Shrek the Musical at Alhambra

By Ben Fridkis
Downtown Jacksonville skyline at night
By Ben Fridkis

Alhambra Theatre & Dining opens today with Shrek the Musical through August 9th.

The Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament continues this week at the Jim King Park & Boat Ramp.

Tuesday, July 14th:

Tortoise and the Hare - 11am & 1pm - The Florida Theatre

Tacos, Tequila, & Sax on the St. Johns - 7pm - Jax Yacht Charter

Wednesday, July 15th:

2026 SALA Regional Lifeguard Championships - Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Station

The Fifth Step - 7pm - 100 Festival Park Avenue

USL Championship vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - 7:30pm - Hodges Stadium

Thursday, July 16th:

North Beaches Art Walk - 5pm - Beaches Town Center

Friday, July 17th:

Green Room Market - 5pm - 228 3rd St N

Family Night at The Underground - 7pm - 1352 N Main St.

Reggae on the River Cruise - 7pm - Jax Yacht Charter

CLARENT at Decca Live - 7pm

Savannah Steel vs. Jacksonville Waves - 7pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Bassam Yousef - 7:15 - The Comedy Zone

BossMan Dlow & Yung Miami - 8pm - FIVE Theatre

Saturday, July 18th:

Beaches Green Market - 10am - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10am - 715 Riverside Ave.

Literary Indulgence Book Festival - 10am - FSCJ Kent Campus

CosCon 2026 - 12pm - 841 Prudential Drive

Sunday, July 19th:

Sunday Sounds at SIP Rooftop & Cocktail Bar - 3pm

Swing Dance Sunday - 7pm - The Volstead

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Ben Fridkis

Ben Fridkis

Benjamin Fridkis is overnight producer for the Jacksonville Morning News. He is part of Jacksonville’s largest radio news team that updates and presents the latest stories every weekday morning from 5am to 9am.



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