Events: Shrek the Musical at Alhambra

Alhambra Theatre & Dining opens today with Shrek the Musical through August 9th.
The Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament continues this week at the Jim King Park & Boat Ramp.
Tuesday, July 14th:
Tortoise and the Hare - 11am & 1pm - The Florida Theatre
Tacos, Tequila, & Sax on the St. Johns - 7pm - Jax Yacht Charter
Wednesday, July 15th:
2026 SALA Regional Lifeguard Championships - Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Station
The Fifth Step - 7pm - 100 Festival Park Avenue
USL Championship vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - 7:30pm - Hodges Stadium
Thursday, July 16th:
North Beaches Art Walk - 5pm - Beaches Town Center
Friday, July 17th:
Green Room Market - 5pm - 228 3rd St N
Family Night at The Underground - 7pm - 1352 N Main St.
Reggae on the River Cruise - 7pm - Jax Yacht Charter
CLARENT at Decca Live - 7pm
Savannah Steel vs. Jacksonville Waves - 7pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Bassam Yousef - 7:15 - The Comedy Zone
BossMan Dlow & Yung Miami - 8pm - FIVE Theatre
Saturday, July 18th:
Beaches Green Market - 10am - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market - 10am - 715 Riverside Ave.
Literary Indulgence Book Festival - 10am - FSCJ Kent Campus
CosCon 2026 - 12pm - 841 Prudential Drive
Sunday, July 19th:
Sunday Sounds at SIP Rooftop & Cocktail Bar - 3pm
Swing Dance Sunday - 7pm - The Volstead