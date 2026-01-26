Events this weekend: Silly love songs, Elton John tribute band, Mutts Gone Nuts

Jacksonville, FL — DONNA Marathon Weekend is back, January 30 - February 1. In 2025, DONNA Marathon Weekend saw record participation with over 7,500 runners both virtually and in-person.

The second annual Jacksonville Mural Festival is back in Murray Hill. Running Monday-Saturday, the event promises to add color to the already vibrant mural scene in Murray Hill, and help highlight local businesses with events planned throughout the festival.

Colors of the Wild continues at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens on select nights through February.

Monday, January 26:

Glenn Miller Orchestra - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

An Evening With Itzhak Perlman - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The Beach Boys - 5:00 pm and 8:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Tuesday, January 27:

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, January 28:

Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, January 29:

Alice in Wonderland - 10:00 am and 11:45 am - Florida Theatre

Los Lonely Boys - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular - 7:30 pm - FIVE 1028 Park Street

NEKO CASE at Decca Live - 8:00 pm

Friday, January 30:

Legends Of Laughter - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Villian Arts Tattoo Festival - 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to Elton John - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Forever Motown - 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jax Symphony: Silly Love Songs - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Amplified Avondale - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - St. Johns Avenue and Riverside

Saturday, January 31:

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market National Seed Swap Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under Fuller Warren Bridge

Jacksonville Mural Festival - 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Murray Hill

FIS DONNA 5K - 8:00 am - Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion

Villian Arts Tattoo Festival - 11:00 am - 11:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jax Symphony: Silly Love Songs - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Bayker Blankenship - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sunday, February 1:

26.2 with DONNA The National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer® - 7:30 am - Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion

Villian Arts Tattoo Festival - 11:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Mutts Gone Nuts - 2:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Carmen - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jump – America’s Van Halen Experience - 6:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

John Waite - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews