Events this weekend: Silly love songs, Elton John tribute band, Mutts Gone Nuts

Jacksonville, FL — DONNA Marathon Weekend is back, January 30 - February 1. In 2025, DONNA Marathon Weekend saw record participation with over 7,500 runners both virtually and in-person.
The second annual Jacksonville Mural Festival is back in Murray Hill. Running Monday-Saturday, the event promises to add color to the already vibrant mural scene in Murray Hill, and help highlight local businesses with events planned throughout the festival.
Colors of the Wild continues at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens on select nights through February.
Monday, January 26:
Glenn Miller Orchestra - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater
An Evening With Itzhak Perlman - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
The Beach Boys - 5:00 pm and 8:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Tuesday, January 27:
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Wednesday, January 28:
Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Thursday, January 29:
Alice in Wonderland - 10:00 am and 11:45 am - Florida Theatre
Los Lonely Boys - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular - 7:30 pm - FIVE 1028 Park Street
NEKO CASE at Decca Live - 8:00 pm
Friday, January 30:
Legends Of Laughter - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Villian Arts Tattoo Festival - 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to Elton John - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Forever Motown - 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jax Symphony: Silly Love Songs - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Amplified Avondale - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - St. Johns Avenue and Riverside
Saturday, January 31:
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market National Seed Swap Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under Fuller Warren Bridge
Jacksonville Mural Festival - 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Murray Hill
FIS DONNA 5K - 8:00 am - Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion
Villian Arts Tattoo Festival - 11:00 am - 11:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jax Symphony: Silly Love Songs - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Bayker Blankenship - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sunday, February 1:
26.2 with DONNA The National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer® - 7:30 am - Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion
Villian Arts Tattoo Festival - 11:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Mutts Gone Nuts - 2:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Carmen - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jump – America’s Van Halen Experience - 6:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
John Waite - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Colors of the Wild - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens