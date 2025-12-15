Events: Weekend before Christmas full of lights, music, circus

Jacksonville, Fl — Colors of the Wild at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens features an all-new collection of stunning lanterns. The event runs select nights through February 6, 2026.
Deck the Chairs transforms Latham Plaza and the Seawalk Pavilion into a dazzling holiday wonderland. This community event celebrates creativity, joy, and giving with more than 40 lifeguard chairs decorated by local businesses, artists, and nonprofits — all glowing with lights and imagination.
JAX Artist Walk on Ice in Riverside will run through January 19, 2026 at 718 Riverside Avenue.
The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens hosts Glowing Gardens for its second year. The month-long celebration promises to transform the Arboretum into a mesmerizing display of lights, sculptures, and more.
Monday, December 15:
A Peter White Christmas With Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Tuesday, December 16:
Light Up Memorial Park Menorah Lighting - 5:30 pm - Riverside Park
The 10th Annual Light Up The Town Center - 6:00 pm - St. Johns Town Center
Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas Tour 2025 - 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Celtic Angels Christmas - Home for the Holidays - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater
The Front Bottoms - 10 Years of Back On Top - 8:00 pm - FIVE
Wednesday, December 17:
Michael W. Smith “Every Christmas” Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Icemen v Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
James Weldon Park Menorah Lighting - 4:30 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
Thursday, December 18:
Venardos Circus - Far Beyond - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Grand Chanukah Celebration San Marco Square - 5:30 pm - San Marco Square
Sip & Stroll - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center
Subtronics at Decca Live - 8:00 pm
Friday, December 19:
Venardos Circus - Far Beyond - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Jax Symphony: The Nutcracker & Sorcerer’s Apprentice - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Apex Theatre Studio Presents: A Christmas Carol - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Saturday, December 20:
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market Ugly Holiday Sweater Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Venardos Circus - Far Beyond - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Paws & Pints: Historic 5 Points Dog Tour and Social - 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Riverside Park
Justin Willman One For The Ages Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jax Symphony: The Nutcracker & Sorcerer’s Apprentice - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Christmas in Motion - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Apex Theatre Studio Presents: A Christmas Carol - 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sporting Jax USL Super League vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - 7:30 pm - Hodges Stadium
IMPORTEXPO Car Show - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Sunday, December 21:
Venardos Circus - Far Beyond - 11:00 am - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Apex Theatre Studio Presents: A Christmas Carol - 2:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos - 4:05 pm - FOX 30
41st annual Luminaria through Riverside and Avondale
Three Dog Night - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jax Symphony Holiday Big Band - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Magical Motown Christmas - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater