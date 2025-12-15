Local

Events: Weekend before Christmas full of lights, music, circus

By Rich Jones
Colors of the Wild, Jacksonville Zoo Display at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Colors of the Wild. (Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — Colors of the Wild at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens features an all-new collection of stunning lanterns. The event runs select nights through February 6, 2026.

Deck the Chairs transforms Latham Plaza and the Seawalk Pavilion into a dazzling holiday wonderland. This community event celebrates creativity, joy, and giving with more than 40 lifeguard chairs decorated by local businesses, artists, and nonprofits — all glowing with lights and imagination.

JAX Artist Walk on Ice in Riverside will run through January 19, 2026 at 718 Riverside Avenue.

The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens hosts Glowing Gardens for its second year. The month-long celebration promises to transform the Arboretum into a mesmerizing display of lights, sculptures, and more.

Monday, December 15:

A Peter White Christmas With Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Tuesday, December 16:

Light Up Memorial Park Menorah Lighting - 5:30 pm - Riverside Park

The 10th Annual Light Up The Town Center - 6:00 pm - St. Johns Town Center

Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas Tour 2025 - 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Celtic Angels Christmas - Home for the Holidays - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

The Front Bottoms - 10 Years of Back On Top - 8:00 pm - FIVE

Wednesday, December 17:

Michael W. Smith “Every Christmas” Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen v Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

James Weldon Park Menorah Lighting - 4:30 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Thursday, December 18:

Venardos Circus - Far Beyond - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Grand Chanukah Celebration San Marco Square - 5:30 pm - San Marco Square

Sip & Stroll - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Subtronics at Decca Live - 8:00 pm

Friday, December 19:

Venardos Circus - Far Beyond - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: The Nutcracker & Sorcerer’s Apprentice - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Apex Theatre Studio Presents: A Christmas Carol - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Saturday, December 20:

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market Ugly Holiday Sweater Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Venardos Circus - Far Beyond - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Paws & Pints: Historic 5 Points Dog Tour and Social - 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Riverside Park

Justin Willman One For The Ages Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: The Nutcracker & Sorcerer’s Apprentice - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Christmas in Motion - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Apex Theatre Studio Presents: A Christmas Carol - 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sporting Jax USL Super League vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - 7:30 pm - Hodges Stadium

IMPORTEXPO Car Show - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Sunday, December 21:

Venardos Circus - Far Beyond - 11:00 am - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Apex Theatre Studio Presents: A Christmas Carol - 2:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos - 4:05 pm - FOX 30

41st annual Luminaria through Riverside and Avondale

Three Dog Night - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony Holiday Big Band - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Magical Motown Christmas - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News