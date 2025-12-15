Events: Weekend before Christmas full of lights, music, circus

Jacksonville, Fl — Colors of the Wild at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens features an all-new collection of stunning lanterns. The event runs select nights through February 6, 2026.

Deck the Chairs transforms Latham Plaza and the Seawalk Pavilion into a dazzling holiday wonderland. This community event celebrates creativity, joy, and giving with more than 40 lifeguard chairs decorated by local businesses, artists, and nonprofits — all glowing with lights and imagination.

JAX Artist Walk on Ice in Riverside will run through January 19, 2026 at 718 Riverside Avenue.

The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens hosts Glowing Gardens for its second year. The month-long celebration promises to transform the Arboretum into a mesmerizing display of lights, sculptures, and more.

Monday, December 15:

A Peter White Christmas With Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Tuesday, December 16:

Light Up Memorial Park Menorah Lighting - 5:30 pm - Riverside Park

The 10th Annual Light Up The Town Center - 6:00 pm - St. Johns Town Center

Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas Tour 2025 - 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Celtic Angels Christmas - Home for the Holidays - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

The Front Bottoms - 10 Years of Back On Top - 8:00 pm - FIVE

Wednesday, December 17:

Michael W. Smith “Every Christmas” Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen v Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

James Weldon Park Menorah Lighting - 4:30 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Thursday, December 18:

Venardos Circus - Far Beyond - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Grand Chanukah Celebration San Marco Square - 5:30 pm - San Marco Square

Sip & Stroll - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Subtronics at Decca Live - 8:00 pm

Friday, December 19:

Venardos Circus - Far Beyond - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: The Nutcracker & Sorcerer’s Apprentice - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Apex Theatre Studio Presents: A Christmas Carol - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Saturday, December 20:

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market Ugly Holiday Sweater Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Venardos Circus - Far Beyond - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Paws & Pints: Historic 5 Points Dog Tour and Social - 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Riverside Park

Justin Willman One For The Ages Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: The Nutcracker & Sorcerer’s Apprentice - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Christmas in Motion - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Apex Theatre Studio Presents: A Christmas Carol - 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sporting Jax USL Super League vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - 7:30 pm - Hodges Stadium

IMPORTEXPO Car Show - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Sunday, December 21:

Venardos Circus - Far Beyond - 11:00 am - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Apex Theatre Studio Presents: A Christmas Carol - 2:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos - 4:05 pm - FOX 30

41st annual Luminaria through Riverside and Avondale

Three Dog Night - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony Holiday Big Band - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Magical Motown Christmas - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews