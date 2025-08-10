EverBank Stadium construction adds to post-game traffic frustrations for Jaguars fans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have wrapped up their game on the field, but for many fans, the toughest challenge came afterward—getting out of EverBank Stadium.

As thousands of fans poured out of the stadium Saturday night, many were met with a frustrating traffic jam, compounded by ongoing construction that has limited parking and altered the flow of movement around the stadium.

“The traffic was horrible,” said fan Keisha White. “I’m a season ticket holder. There’s not as much parking as there was last season.”

White was one of several fans who expressed concerns about the limited parking options. The Jaguars had previously warned that parking lots C, D, and J would have reduced availability throughout the season due to the renovation project at EverBank Stadium. Many fans have already been relocated to different lots.

Video from before the game shows long lines of cars stretched for miles, with some fans waiting nearly an hour just to make it a few blocks. That same traffic nightmare awaited them on the way out.

Fan Perry Zalevsky anticipated the issue as he left the game: “We’ll see what it’s like getting out.”

Despite the traffic troubles, the atmosphere earlier in the day was electric. Fans gathered for tailgates, cheering loudly and embracing the excitement of the new season.

“I’m super hyped today. It’s going to be a good one,” said Nick Foshe, who arrived with a group of friends.

“We are glad to be here,” added Pastor Jonas Palin. “We’re ready to kick the season off and take some people’s, names.”

Another fan, Malachi Parker, was just happy to be among loved ones again. “Happy to see my family and friends,” he said.

But the celebration gave way to congestion, as traffic bottlenecks and construction barriers slowed the exit for thousands.

“We just have to suffer the process right now,” Palin said, summing up the feelings of many.

“At the end of the day, what can you do about it?” Foshe added.

Still, some fans are keeping a long-term perspective. Scot Shewey, owner of Surfside Pools, said he’s willing to deal with the inconvenience if it means a better stadium experience in the future.

“I’m pretty excited about the construction, to be honest with you,” He said. “Get down here a little early. Plan ahead. If the construction gets you at the end of the game, then hang out and have a beer afterwards.”

But for those stuck in the post-game jam, those beers may have had to wait.

With construction expected to continue throughout the season, fans are being urged to plan to enter the gate closest to their parking area and prepare for limited mobility around the stadium due to fencing and restricted walkways.

As one fan put it, this season may be just as much about patience off the field as performance on it.

